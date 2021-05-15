CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.49% of Varex Imaging worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $940.45 million, a P/E ratio of -41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

