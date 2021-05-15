CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

