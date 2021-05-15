CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

