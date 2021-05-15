CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.18 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,771 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up approximately 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.74% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

