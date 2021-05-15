CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.12 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

