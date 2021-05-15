CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.40 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

