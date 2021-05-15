CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $283.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

