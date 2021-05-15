CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.