CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises approximately 1.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of AECOM worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. AECOM has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

