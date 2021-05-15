CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 22.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 53.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

