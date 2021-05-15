CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 17,285 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 6.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of CGI worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

