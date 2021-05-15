CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 687 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $324.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.30 and a 200-day moving average of $296.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.