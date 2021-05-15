Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

