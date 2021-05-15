Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

