Clean Yield Group Sells 2,978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

