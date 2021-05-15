Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $497.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.