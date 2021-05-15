Clever DeFi (CLVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,516.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $61,516.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00093696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00531065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00235657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005150 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01140368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01221614 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

