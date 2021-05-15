ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.90 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $808,134.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

