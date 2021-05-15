Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 153,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.