Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Shares of NET stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

