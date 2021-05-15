CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $428.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

