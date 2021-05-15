CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Issues Earnings Results

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 148,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,502. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.