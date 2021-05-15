CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

