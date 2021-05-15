Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $18.29 on Friday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

