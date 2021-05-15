Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,418,032 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.83% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $345,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 230,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

