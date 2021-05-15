CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Down 17.1% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $68.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

