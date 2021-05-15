CoinFi Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $253,240.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

