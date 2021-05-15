Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $83.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

