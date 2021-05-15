Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 51% Higher Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $6.36 million and $1.94 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00234747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.01186744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.90 or 0.01220483 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,536,079 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

