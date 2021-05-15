Collective Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $398,412.08 and $570.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 154,337 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

