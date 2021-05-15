Color Platform (CLR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,051.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.31 or 0.02498242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00658375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00069540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

