Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.