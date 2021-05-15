Comerica Bank Buys 11,193 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

