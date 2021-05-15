Comerica Bank Buys 71,872 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

