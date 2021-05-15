Comerica Bank Buys 93,383 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

