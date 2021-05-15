Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 25,879 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 582.56 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.