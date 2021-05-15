Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

CRI opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.77%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.