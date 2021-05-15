Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $154.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

