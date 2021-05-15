Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

