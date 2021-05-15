Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of TFX opened at $393.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

