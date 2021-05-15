Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

