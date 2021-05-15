Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $23,319,000.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

