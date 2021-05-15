Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

