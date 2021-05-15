Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

