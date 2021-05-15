Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $755,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 350,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 30.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMO. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

