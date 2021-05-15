Comerica Bank Has $3.42 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.