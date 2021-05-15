Comerica Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.