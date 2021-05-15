Comerica Bank Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of CACI International worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CACI International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International stock opened at $259.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.49 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.