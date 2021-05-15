Comerica Bank Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,346,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in TC Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.