Comerica Bank Invests $3.46 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

